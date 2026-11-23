KOPPAL: The Karnataka Dalita Sangharsha Samithi, founded by Prof. B. Krishnappa, will organise a Constitution Day celebration and a meeting to select office-bearers for its Koppal district unit on November 30 at the Circuit House (Pravasi Mandira) in Koppal.

Hampesh G., State Convener of the organisation, announced this at a press conference held at the Press Club on Monday.

The programme will be inaugurated by D.R. Panduranga Swamy, State Organising Convener of the Samithi. D.N. Gangadharappa, State Convener for Chikkaballapura and Bengaluru, will preside over the event. Senior state leader Satya Bhadravathi will light the Horatada Kranti Jyothi (Revolutionary Flame of Struggle).

Shivappa Palakana Maradi, who oversees Raichur and Ballari districts, will deliver the welcome address.

State-level office-bearers from various districts will attend as chief guests. They include Shivananda M. Savalagi, H.V. Venkatesh, C.K. Vasanthakumara, S. Pakirappa Mundagodu, Vijaya Narasimha, Ramesha Madara, Gururaja Soraba, Maruti B. Hosamane, Nitturu Rangaswamy, Anjayya, Udachappa Malagi, Karisiddayya and Shivakumara.

Hampesh G. said senior leaders, district and taluk office-bearers, women’s federation representatives and activists from Gangavathi, Karatagi, Kanakagiri, Koppal, Yelburga, Kukanoor and Kushtagi would participate.

For further information, interested persons can contact the organisers at 9901527136, 9901912681, 8660015017 or 8050365773.

District President Neelappa Hosalli, Taluk President Mohan Kandari, District Convener Yamanuru Huli Haidar, District Vice-President Govindappa Sangapura and District Treasurer R.K. Ramesh were among those present at the press conference. The organisers also released the programme pamphlet.