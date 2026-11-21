MYSURU: Urban Development and Mysuru District In-charge Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah lauded K.R. Rachaiah for authoring the book ‘Sri Ramanujacharya, the Harbinger of Equality’, describing it as a commendable literary effort rooted in social consciousness.

Speaking after inaugurating the programme and releasing the book at a function organised by the Mysuru Division of the State Adi Jambava Sangha at Rotary Bhavan here, Dr. Yathindra said Rachaiah had made a significant contribution by presenting the life, social reform initiatives, philosophy of equality and humanistic values of Sri Ramanujacharya in a comprehensive manner. Literary efforts that bring historical events and philosophical ideas to the common people through research and study not only create social awareness but also strengthen the ideals of equality and social justice, he said.

The minister said Ramanujacharya was a great social reformer who worked towards eradicating social inequalities and harmful practices through his teachings and actions. Introducing the ideas and contributions of such great personalities to future generations through books was essential for society. The people must embrace the values of equality, peaceful coexistence and humanity and work collectively towards building a better society.

On the occasion, author K.R. Rachaiah was felicitated in recognition of his literary contribution.

Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait, MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, State Adi Jambava Sangha Mysuru Division president Yadatore M. Ningaraju, vice-president M. Shivamurthy, general secretary D. Kumar and Prof. Shalva Pille Iyengar, Head of the Department of Ancient History and Archaeology at Karnataka State Open University, were among those present.