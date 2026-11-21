MYSURU: The National Library Week-2026 celebrations concluded at the Kuvempunagar Branch Library here on Friday with a special lecture on cybercrime, highlighting the importance of digital safety and the need to develop reading habits among people.

The week-long celebrations, organised by the Mysuru City and District Central Libraries in association with the Mysuru Librarians and Information Scientists Association (MyLISA) and Balya Foundation, Mysuru, were held from November 14 to 20.

Delivering a special lecture on cybercrime, Anil Chauhan, an officer from the Cyber Crime Police Station at Nazarbad, Mysuru, cautioned the public about the growing incidence of online frauds. He observed that cybercrimes were increasing compared to conventional crimes and advised people to pay special attention to the security of their mobile phones and email accounts.

He pointed out that mobile applications and search engines often function in the background, making it essential for users to remain vigilant about digital security. He also urged victims of cyber fraud to immediately call the national cybercrime helpline 1930 or register a complaint through cybercrime.gov.in.

Intellectual spaces

Speaking as the chief guest, senior litterateur Mysuru Krishnamurthy said libraries were not merely repositories of books but intellectual spaces and sacred centres of learning.

Reading, he observed, was akin to a form of penance that could transform an individual’s thinking, personality and outlook towards life. Time devoted to reading books was one of the most valuable investments in life, he said.

Ramesh Narasaiah highlighted the role of libraries in the lives of students and competitive examination aspirants, and said libraries offered a wealth of books, study materials and information relating to various competitive examinations and career opportunities. Special collections and guidance facilities further enhanced their usefulness.

Chandrashekar said libraries played a significant role in individual development and the expansion of knowledge. With books covering more than 103 subject areas, libraries provided access to information across diverse disciplines. Along with conventional books, modern technological resources were also being made available to readers, he added.