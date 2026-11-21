MYSURU: The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), Mysuru Zone, will organise an inter-school cricket tournament for the academic year 2026‑27 from the second week of December, providing a platform for young cricketers to showcase their talent.

The initiative, taken by the KSCA Managing Committee under the leadership of its president and former international cricketer Venkatesh Prasad B.K., aims to identify and encourage budding cricketing talent among school students while promoting sportsmanship, discipline and team spirit. Schools from Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts are eligible to participate. Interested institutions have been asked to submit their team entries along with the details of participating players at the KSCA office, S.D.N.R. Wadiyar Stadium, Manasagangothri, Mysuru, before December 1.

The tournament will be played in accordance with KSCA Playing Condition 3, comprising 30 overs per innings, using a red leather ball. The entry fee is Rs. 1,000 per team, and entries will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Participating teams must wear proper white cricket attire and white sports shoes and bring their own cricket kits. Players are required to carry their school identity cards and bona fide student certificates for verification.

Trophies will be awarded to the champions and runners-up, while individual prizes will recognise outstanding performances in the tournament.

The tournament schedule, eligibility conditions and detailed rules and regulations will be communicated to participating schools separately.