MYSURU: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has decided to conduct a fresh survey of street vendors, renew expired identity cards and certificates of vending, revise vending fees and take steps to improve facilities for the city’s street vendors.

At its meeting in Mysuru on Saturday, the Town Vending Committee discussed conducting a survey of street vendors in accordance with the provisions of the Karnataka Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Scheme, 2020. It also decided to renew and distribute identity cards and certificates of vending issued earlier to vendors whose documents had expired. The vending fees collected from street vendors will also be revised and rationalised.

A street vendor’s cart (representational picture)

The committee reviewed the 29 vending zones already identified within the MCC limits and discussed allotting vending spaces to eligible street vendors in accordance with the rules.

Food hub near Vidyavardhaka College

The committee decided to develop a Street Food Hub on MCC-owned college land opposite Vidyavardhaka College, near MCC Zone-6 office. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project has already received approval from the Union Government. The facility will be developed in accordance with the prescribed guidelines.

As part of the PM SVANidhi scheme’s ‘SVANidhi Se Samriddhi’ component, the corporation will also organise a SVANidhi Mahotsav to promote the welfare of street vendors and their families. The proposed activities include profiling vendors and their family members, recognising talented individuals through awards, and organising cultural and sports events.

The committee has also decided to publicise the functions of the Grievance Redressal Committee, already constituted to address street vendors’ complaints, through the MCC website to create awareness among vendors.

It was brought to the committee’s notice that people from other States and those without identity cards were carrying out vending activities at heritage locations, traffic circles and footpaths within the corporation limits. To maintain cleanliness and hygiene and prevent unauthorised vending, the committee directed the zonal commissioners, development officers and environmental engineers of all zones to conduct joint operations and remove such unauthorised establishments in accordance with the rules.

MCC Additional Commissioner B.N. Veena, Town Vending Committee members Bhaskar, Srinivas Raje Urs, Ravi B.S., Guru Swamy, Basappa, Vishwanath, Nalini, Bharathi and Vadivelu, Traffic ACP Shivankar of K.R. Circle, zonal commissioners, development officers, environmental engineers and DAY-NULM mission staff attended the meeting.