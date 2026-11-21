MYSURU: Urban Development and Mysuru District In-charge Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah inspected the ongoing construction of Ambedkar Bhavan in Mysuru and directed officials to ensure that the project was completed within the stipulated timeframe without compromising on quality.

Highlighting the significance of the Bhavan, the Minister said the facility would serve as an important centre commemorating the ideals of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution and Bharat Ratna awardee, particularly his contributions to social justice, equality and the rights of marginalised communities. The Bhavan is being constructed to facilitate various public and community programmes. Stressing the need to maintain high standards of construction, Dr. Yathindra instructed officials to give top priority to quality and ensure that all works were carried out as planned.

He also directed the authorities to take necessary steps to avoid delays, regularly monitor the progress of construction and make the facility ready for public use within the stipulated deadline.

Mysuru Development Authority Commissioner J. Gadhyal Islamuddin, senior officials and Dalit leaders were present during the inspection.