KALABURAGI: Residents of Revanasiddeshwar Colony in Ward No. 2, along Humnabad Outer Ring Road, have been facing a drinking water crisis for several years. Despite the lack of regular water supply, households continue to receive bills, with pending dues reportedly reaching ₹20,000 to ₹25,000.

Residents said a drinking water pipeline was laid around 10 years ago but was damaged during underground drainage (UGD) work. Since then, several households have received little or no water. They alleged that repeated complaints to the City Corporation, Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC) and other authorities have failed to bring relief.

Residents also said they were being sent from one office to another without a permanent solution. They urged officials to visit the colony, inspect the damaged pipeline and restore regular water supply.

Tankers at ₹700‑1,000

Due to the shortage, residents are forced to depend on private water tankers for their daily needs. They said each tanker costs between ₹700 and ₹1,000, adding to their financial burden. They questioned why water bills should be collected when the service is not being provided.

New pipeline sought

Residents have demanded a new pipeline, regular water supply to every household, cancellation of pending bills and a waiver of charges for the period without supply. They have also sought regular monitoring of the system.

Tender process begun

KUIDFC Superintending Engineer R.P. Jadhav said the colony’s borewell had dried up, affecting supply, particularly to tail-end houses. He added that the Corporation had been informed and the tender process had begun.

However, residents are seeking immediate relief and a permanent solution.