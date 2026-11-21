MYSURU: Emphasising the need for informed choices and a drug-free society, the NEP-2020 SAARTHIs of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER) organised a drug abuse awareness programme, including a rally and street play, at the School of Life Sciences in Mysuru.

The initiative was organised by student ambassadors of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 under the leadership of Dr. Sathisha A.D., NEP-SAARTHI Coordinator, to sensitise students to the growing menace of drug addiction and its adverse impact on individuals and society.

The awareness rally, led by Dr. Sathisha and the NEP-SAARTHIs, marked the beginning of the programme, calling upon students to join hands in creating a drug-free environment.

Dr. Vishal Kumar Gupta, Dean (Academics); Dr. Raveesha K.A., Dean, School of Life Sciences; Dr. Gopinath T.N., Professor, Department of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics; and Dr. Shanmugappa, Professor, Department of Medical Physiology, addressed the gathering.

The speakers highlighted the vulnerability of young adults to substance abuse and cautioned that peer pressure, curiosity and experimentation could lead to addiction. They stressed the importance of awareness, responsible decision-making and collective efforts to prevent drug abuse.

A street play (Nukkad Natak) presented by the NEP-SAARTHIs was the highlight of the programme. Through realistic situations and engaging performances, the students depicted the harmful consequences of drug abuse, the dangers of peer pressure and the importance of making informed choices. The performance also underlined the need for timely intervention and support for those battling addiction.

Carrying the message, “Don’t let a moment of curiosity cost you a lifetime of possibilities,” the programme urged students to understand the long-term consequences of their actions and stay away from substance abuse.

The initiative highlighted the role of student participation and creative communication in taking social awareness beyond classrooms and fostering a responsible, drug-free society.