KALABURAGI: The State Cabinet has approved an additional grant of ₹5 crore for the second phase of the Praja Soudha building project in Afzalpur taluk, Home and IT-BT Minister and Kalaburagi district in-charge Priyank Kharge has announced.

The project aims to bring various government departments and public services under one roof, reducing the need for people to visit multiple offices to complete their work. The facility is expected to make government services more accessible and convenient for residents of Afzalpur taluk.

The State Government had granted administrative approval for the project on January 25, 2022, with an initial estimated cost of ₹10 crore. Construction work is currently underway.

However, due to a shortage of funds, only selected components of the approved project were initially handed over to the contractor. Additional financial support became necessary to complete the remaining construction work, particularly the second and third floors of the building.

Considering the requirement, the Cabinet has now approved an additional ₹5 crore to complete the second phase of the project, Kharge said.

With the original allocation of ₹10 crore and the newly approved grant of ₹5 crore, the total estimated project cost has increased to ₹15 crore.

Once completed, the Praja Soudha will house several government departments and provide multiple public services at a single location. The facility is expected to reduce travel between offices, save residents’ time and improve access to administrative services across Afzalpur taluk.