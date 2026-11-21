VIJAYAPURA: Industries Minister M.B. Patil has said the State Government will take appropriate action against individuals making insulting remarks about Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and social reformer Basavanna.

Speaking to reporters in Vijayapura, he said the matter was known to the government and had also been brought to the attention of Home Minister Priyank Kharge.

Reacting to writer Ravi Hanj’s apology over his alleged remarks about Basavanna, Patil said Hanj had apologised through a video call. However, many people remained dissatisfied. He added that Hanj had made different remarks after apologising, creating further concerns. He also referred to reports of Hanj’s arrest in Kochi.

Regarding former IPS officer Shankar Bidari’s demand for an apology, Patil said Bidari was close to him. He stated that he was ready to apologise if his words had hurt Bidari, but questioned whether the insult to Basavanna should also be considered.

Patil also announced plans for an industrial study tour to Japan and South Korea. A delegation led by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will study infrastructure, industrial development and investment opportunities. The visit will help prepare for the Global Investors’ Meet scheduled for 2027.

He said Karnataka leads in startups, machine tools, IT-BT and aerospace. The State contributes nearly 65 per cent of India’s defence manufacturing output, and the government aims to increase it to 75 per cent. Patil also highlighted new industrial policies and efforts to attract foreign investments.