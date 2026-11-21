MYSURU: With barely a year left for the next Assembly elections, Congress leaders are dreaming of returning to power by repeatedly misleading the people with false promises, alleged Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chhalavadi Narayanaswamy.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he announced that the BJP would launch a mass agitation against what he termed the corrupt Congress government. A divisional-level meeting attended by presidents of five district BJP units was convened to chalk out the campaign. As part of the campaign, major protests would be organised across 31 Assembly constituencies in the Mysuru division over three days — November 23, 24 and 25.

He accused the Congress government of betraying the people by failing to fulfil its promises and said the Congress had spent nearly four years in power through deception and corruption. The BJP would expose the government’s alleged corruption and failures before the people and mobilise public opinion to ensure that the Congress did not return to power, he said.

Accusing the government of neglecting farmers, the BJP leader said the party had demanded compensation of Rs. 25,000 per acre during a special session of the Legislature to discuss farmers’ problems. However, the government had announced only Rs. 2,500 per acre. But some farmers had received just Rs. 500, Rs. 600, Rs. 700, Rs. 800 or Rs. 2,000 in their bank accounts. “Does the Congress consider farmers beggars? Have they approached the government for alms?” he asked, alleging that farmers were now questioning the government, which had no answers.

‘Rs. 100 crore for CM’s residence renovation’

The BJP leader accused the government of extravagant spending while claiming that it had no money to address public grievances. A sum of Rs. 100 crore was being spent on renovating the Chief Minister’s residence, Rs. 4 crore on a single Cabinet meeting in Mangaluru and Rs. 12 crore on celebrations marking 100 days of the government.

Mocking Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s alleged claim of financial constraints, he called him a “Chief Minister without money” and demanded that the government step down if it could not resolve people’s problems.

Questioning the implementation of the five guarantee schemes, he said the government had earmarked Rs. 56,000 crore for them in the budget but was not delivering the promised benefits properly.

Referring to the ongoing agitation by ASHA workers in Bengaluru, Narayanaswamy accused the government of ignoring their demand for higher remuneration. The workers were struggling on the streets without adequate food, toilets or sleeping facilities, while the Chief Minister’s residence was hosting lavish dinners. “If the government has no money and cannot resolve these problems, what is the purpose of remaining in office? It should resign,” he demanded.

Reacting to the Congress’s remarks on regime change, Narayanaswamy accused Rahul Gandhi of attempting to create anarchy. He recalled the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, alleging that constitutional rights were suppressed and the media was brought under government control during that period.

Former MLA and Mysuru City BJP president L. Nagendra, divisional in-charge Swamy Marulapura and co-in-charge Ningaraje Gowda were present.