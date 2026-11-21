MYSURU: The Social Welfare Department has decided to organise grand state-level Constitution Day celebrations in the Mysuru division to create widespread awareness among the public about the ideals and values enshrined in the Constitution, said Urban Development and Mysuru District Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to reporters at Town Hall here on Saturday, he said the mega event was being organised under the leadership of Social Welfare Minister K.H. Muniyappa and Agriculture Minister P.M. Narendraswamy.

The celebrations are planned on a grand scale, with a target of mobilising more than one lakh people. A meeting will be convened with ministers and MLAs from the Mysuru division to discuss preparations and ensure their active participation in making the event a success, he said.

Earlier, Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah garlanded the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in front of Town Hall. He later flagged off an LED display vehicle showcasing the life and contributions of Dr. Ambedkar from the premises of Kote Anjaneya Swamy Temple.

Agriculture Minister P.M. Narendraswamy, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer S. Yukesh Kumar, Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi, Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner M.K. Savitha, Additional Deputy Commissioner R. Aishwarya, Social Welfare Department Joint Director H.S. Bindya, Assistant Director Janardhan and others were present.