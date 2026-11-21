BENGALURU: Bharatiya Janata Party state president B.Y. Vijayendra warned that the opposition will not allow the upcoming Belagavi legislative session to run smoothly unless the Karnataka government releases full drought compensation to distressed farmers immediately.

Speaking at a press conference at Jagannatha Bhavana in Malleshwaram, Vijayendra expressed alarm over growing desperation among growers facing severe drought and urged ministers to disburse relief without conditions to five million farmers before the legislature convenes. He also pressed the administration to clear up confusion over payout figures, noting that an initial ₹2,500 figure shifted to ₹5,000, while Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar referred to compensation per acre and the revenue minister cited per-hectare rates, and demanded that ₹5,000 be released promptly.

Party funds charge

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka, speaking alongside Vijayendra, accused Chief Minister Shivakumar of empty rhetoric and misdirected spending. Ashoka alleged that while the administration claims a lack of funds to pay protesting ASHA workers, who he noted were promised ₹15,000 by Priyanka Gandhi, money is being channeled to party workers through “Bharat Jodo” associations across Bengaluru wards, zilla panchayats, and gram panchayats.

Ashoka announced statewide protests across all assembly constituencies on November 23, 24, and 25 over rising prices, and expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance will form the next government and sweep all five Greater Bengaluru Authority zones amid public anger over waste collection, bus fare hikes, and tunnel road plans.

Recalling his own tenure as revenue minister, Ashoka argued that the state should disburse State Disaster Response Fund money immediately rather than waiting on central National Disaster Response Fund releases. On the Hiriyur by-election, he confirmed speaking with Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and scheduling a meeting to finalize a single, consensus NDA candidate without friction.

For farmers awaiting drought relief and households feeling price pressures across Karnataka, the opposition’s ultimatum sets the stage for sharp confrontation when lawmakers gather in Belagavi.