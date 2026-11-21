BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has decided to conduct a fresh ethnographic study to bolster its long-pending demand to include the Kadugolla, also known as Adavigolla, and Hattigolla communities in the Scheduled Tribes list, following repeated central rejections of earlier proposals.

The decision emerged from a State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, with officials moving away from recycling older reports and instead preparing a comprehensive dossier tailored to objections raised by Union authorities. Under an order issued on November 18 by the Department of Scheduled Tribes Welfare, the department’s director and the head of the Karnataka State Tribal Research Institute in Mysuru have been directed to finish the study and submit a report within three months, enlisting anthropologists from the Centre for Multi-Disciplinary Development Research in Dharwad.

Rejected five times

The study will document the community’s social, cultural, and economic life, habitats, traditional customs, and distinct tribal traits. Since March 2015, Karnataka has sent multiple proposals to the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, yet the Office of the Registrar General of India declined to endorse them five times between 2017 and June 2026, citing a lack of fresh evidence under revised September 2022 guidelines. Consequently, the tribal affairs ministry formally turned down the state’s plea on July 22, 2026.

Union Minister of State V. Somanna wrote to Shivakumar in October advising an expert-led report meeting revised central norms rather than resubmitting old records. Around the same time, Karnataka State Kadugolla Development Corporation chairman Mahesh M submitted a memorandum noting that over six lakh Kadugollas live across 1,273 settlements, or hattis, in 40 taluks spanning 12 districts, often three to four kilometres from main villages along forest fringes without basic roads or drinking water.

For hundreds of thousands of Kadugolla families seeking constitutional recognition, education quotas, and better village infrastructure, the three-month Dharwad-assisted study marks a decisive test of whether new empirical evidence can finally clear central scrutiny and end an 11‑year wait.