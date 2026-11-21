BENGALURU/KOCHI: Non-Resident Indian author Ravi Hanj was detained by security officials at Cochin International Airport in Kerala on Saturday while attempting to fly abroad, acting on a Look Out Circular issued by Karnataka police over alleged defamatory remarks about 12th-century social reformer Basavanna in his book Basava Mantapa and recent online interviews.

Police sources said Hanj, who is originally from Davangere and based in Chicago, had remained unreachable after criminal cases were registered against him despite notices sent to his residence. Airport personnel intercepted him as he prepared to board a flight to Dubai and alerted Karnataka authorities. Belagavi Market Police Inspector J.M. Kalimirchi confirmed that a team is traveling to Kochi to take formal custody and bring him back for questioning, while Bengaluru police are also coordinating handover procedures.

The row stems from Basava Mantapa, released on November 15 at the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry hall on Kempegowda Road in Bengaluru, alongside interviews broadcast on November 13 and later shared on Facebook and YouTube channels. Complainants alleged that Hanj distorted Basavanna’s teachings, made offensive remarks linked to the vachana tradition, and hurt the religious sentiments of Veerashaiva-Lingayat followers.

Following a complaint by Basava Samiti president Aravind Jatti, High Grounds Police in Bengaluru registered a First Information Report against Hanj as well as publisher and journalist Vishweshwar Bhat. Separate cases were also filed at Market Police Station in Belagavi following complaints from Jagathika Lingayat Mahasabha members, along with registrations in Vijayapura and Basavana Bagewadi under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Earlier, the Karnataka Cabinet approved confiscating the book and pursuing social media video removals, even as Hanj issued a video expressing regret if his remarks caused hurt while defending his research.

For community organizations and readers across Karnataka, the airport detention moves the dispute into formal police questioning and court scrutiny.