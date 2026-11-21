GADAG: Gadag has achieved national recognition for its clean air, securing third place among Indian cities with the lowest air pollution levels, according to the 2026 Air Quality Report attributed to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The reported Air Quality Index (AQI) places Shillong first with a score of 39, followed by Srinagar at 40 and Gadag at 47. With this achievement, Gadag has emerged as Karnataka’s leading city in the reported list, bringing pride to residents and environmentalists.

The region’s rich natural surroundings, particularly the extensive forest area of Kappatagudda, are considered important contributors to its relatively clean air. Often described as the ‘Sahyadri of North Karnataka’, Kappatagudda is known for its diverse vegetation, medicinal plants and ecological importance. Its green cover helps absorb pollutants and supports the region’s environmental balance.

Gadag’s favourable wind conditions have also attracted several domestic and international companies to establish wind energy projects, contributing to renewable energy production.

However, environmentalists have expressed concern over the possibility of increased industrialisation and mining activities in the district. Large-scale development without adequate environmental safeguards could threaten the region’s natural resources and air quality.

Residents and environmental organisations have called upon the administration to protect Kappatagudda and preserve Gadag’s ecological heritage. They stressed that industrial growth should go hand in hand with environmental conservation.

Protecting the district’s forests and maintaining a healthy environment are essential to ensuring that Gadag retains its clean-air status for future generations.