CHIKKABALLAPUR: Lokayukta officials caught a Deputy Range Forest Officer (DRF) attached to Gudibande red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs. 43,000 in exchange for issuing a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

The operation was conducted following a complaint by three individuals who had allegedly been asked to pay money to obtain the certificate.

The accused has been identified as Vishwanath, who allegedly demanded a total bribe of Rs. 1.5 lakh from the three individuals for issuing an NOC related to the removal of stone slabs.

According to the complaint, the officer had sought the money in return for granting the necessary clearance. Unable to accept the alleged demand, the complainants approached the Lokayukta authorities and reported the matter.

Acting on the complaint, Lokayukta officials planned an operation to catch the officer while accepting the money. During the operation, Vishwanath was allegedly caught red-handed while receiving Rs. 43,000 as part of the total demanded amount.

The Lokayukta team carried out the operation under the leadership of Chikkaballapur Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Shivakumar. The officials acted on the information provided by the complainants and successfully caught the officer during the alleged transaction.

The case concerns allegations of corruption in the process of issuing official clearances for the removal of stone slabs. The complainants had approached the forest department for the required NOC, but the officer allegedly demanded money to facilitate the process.

The Lokayukta police are expected to conduct further investigations into the alleged bribe demand and examine the circumstances surrounding the issuance of the NOC.

The incident highlights the role of anti-corruption authorities in acting on complaints against public servants accused of demanding illegal payments for official services.