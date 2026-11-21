MANDYA: Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara has directed government officials to resolve public grievances within a stipulated timeframe under the State Government’s ‘Praja Seva Andolana’, an initiative aimed at taking administration directly to people’s doorsteps.

Speaking at a campaign meeting held at Tappadamadu Gram Panchayat in Nagamangala taluk, he said people should not be forced to make repeated visits to government offices to get their problems addressed. Officials must visit villages, listen to public concerns and accept applications. Eligible grievances should be resolved on the spot wherever possible, while other applications must be disposed of within the prescribed timeframe.

Dr. Kumara said ‘Praja Seva Andolana’ and ‘Janaspandana’ programmes are being organised every Saturday at taluk and hobli levels in accordance with government directions. More than 60 such campaigns have been conducted in Mandya district so far.

He instructed officials to take every grievance seriously and ensure that applications do not remain pending unnecessarily. Departments concerned must coordinate with one another to provide timely services and effective solutions to the public.

1.45 lakh e-Pauti Khatas prepared

The Deputy Commissioner also highlighted the district’s progress in preparing e-Pauti Khata records, which facilitate the transfer of land records to legal heirs following the death of an owner.

More than 1.45 lakh Pauti Khata records have been prepared in Mandya district over the past six months. The work is being carried out proactively using existing records and digitised data, with officials visiting households to collect details and identify eligible beneficiaries. The initiative is intended to reduce the need for people to submit individual applications and make repeated visits to government offices.

Dr. Kumara said the campaign seeks to improve transparency, accountability and accessibility in public administration.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K.R. Nandini, Pandavapura Sub-Divisional Officer Shivamurthy, Joint Director of Agriculture Jayaswamy, Nagamangala Tahsildar Ashok and other officials attended the meeting.