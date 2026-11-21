MANGALURU: A 30‑year-old accountant has regained clear, spectacle-free vision after undergoing bilateral Phakic Implantable Collamer Lens (ICL) surgery at Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital in Mangaluru.

Tulasi had suffered from severe myopia in both eyes for nearly 15 years and depended on thick, high-power spectacles. Her prescription was -11.25 dioptres in the right eye and -7.75 dioptres in the left. Prolonged computer use and reading required for her accounting profession made wearing the glasses uncomfortable.

After a detailed eye examination, specialists recommended ICL surgery for both eyes. Unlike conventional laser procedures, ICL surgery involves implanting a customised, biocompatible lens inside the eye without changing the cornea or removing the natural lens. It can be an option for carefully selected patients with high refractive errors.

The procedures were performed by a team led by Dr. Aditi Singh, with the right eye operated on July 15 and the left eye on July 16. The patient reportedly experienced rapid visual recovery and can now carry out her professional and daily activities without spectacles.

Dr. Singh said ICL surgery could provide good visual outcomes for suitable patients with high spectacle power and improve their quality of life.

Expressing her gratitude, Tulasi said being able to see clearly without thick glasses after 15 years had brought a major change to her life. She thanked the doctor and hospital team for their care.

The case highlights the availability of advanced refractive eye-care treatment in Mangaluru.