BENGALURU: Responding to a Rapid Environmental Impact Assessment by Azim Premji University researchers questioning tree loss, biodiversity impacts, and lake safety along the proposed four-kilometre Hebbal–Mekhri bypass, the Bangalore Development Authority placed detailed engineering data and environmental commitments on public record.

Clarifying the widely debated figure of 1,128 trees, the agency stated that this count covers all trees surveyed within the notified corridor under the Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act, 1976, not trees marked for felling. Switching to a top-down diaphragm-wall construction method narrowed the work zone by up to 60%, cutting affected trees from 1,465 to 1,128 and leaving 337 mature trees untouched. Of 1,104 living trees, the authority plans to scientifically transplant 1,050 to 1,051, including all six heritage trees over 240 centimetres in girth and 17 keystone Ficus trees, into nearby campuses, limiting unavoidable felling to 54 to 58 trees. No trees have been cut or shifted yet, and work awaits Tree Expert Committee verification and Tree Officer orders following over 1,500 public objections.

Carbon and saplings

Addressing carbon and species concerns, the authority noted that standard breast-height measurements show 71% of surveyed trees have girths of 90 centimetres or less, making them suitable for root-ball relocation, while invasive species like Paper Mulberry will be replaced through a 1:10 drive planting 11,280 native saplings with an 85% 18-month survival target. Retaining transplanted trees preserves over 73.5 tonnes of static carbon, while cutting stop-and-go idling for 1.5 lakh daily vehicles will prevent 15,000 to 20,000 tonnes of annual tailpipe emissions.

Five minutes, not 30

With Hebbal junction operating at severe breakdown flow, the sequential 1.78-kilometre elevated road and 2.209-kilometre twin-tube tunnel aims to slash transit times from 30 minutes to five minutes without touching the main GKVK campus four kilometres north. The authority added that 99.94 per cent of Hebbal Lake’s catchment lies outside the work zone, backed by statutory lake clearances, geotagged tree audits, and public groundwater monitoring.

For commuters, residents, and conservationists weighing airport gridlock against north Bengaluru’s green cover, transparent quarterly survival audits and strict statutory oversight will decide whether mobility gains truly coexist with ecological protection.