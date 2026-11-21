BENGALURU: The round-the-clock sit-in by thousands of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers at Freedom Park in Bengaluru entered its fifth day on Saturday, with protesters venting sharp anger at Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and vowing not to budge until the state issues an official government order fixing a monthly honorarium of ₹15,000.

Protesters who have camped day and night since Tuesday, November 17, accused the government of ignoring their plight despite freezing nights, exhaustion, and illness spreading at the venue. Speaking from the protest site, workers questioned whether Shivakumar lacked concern for women, noting he had not visited Freedom Park even as a basic courtesy to check on their health. Declaring that their struggle could melt even a boulder and carve it into a sculpture, workers urged the Chief Minister to resolve their grievances rather than prolonging the standoff.

Although union leaders met Shivakumar at his official residence earlier in the week alongside Health Minister U.T. Khader, talks failed to yield a written commitment. The Chief Minister noted that workers receive around ₹8,000 including state incentives while blaming the Centre for not raising its share, and appealed to the roughly 41,000 workers across Karnataka to call off their agitation. Union leaders including Karnataka State Samyukta ASHA Workers’ Association president K. Somashekar Yadgiri and D. Nagalakshmi rejected verbal assurances, citing an unfulfilled January 2025 promise of ₹10,000.

Beyond a fixed ₹15,000 monthly honorarium, protesters are demanding an end to compulsory mobile app reporting on platforms like Samasta or smartphones with fixed allowances, release of pending central incentives and lump-sum retirement dues, a ₹5,00,000 retirement benefit, reinstatement of ASHA facilitators with arrears, and paid medical leave for serious illnesses.

For rural and urban clinics across Karnataka that rely on ASHA workers to connect hundreds of households per worker to maternal care, immunization, and public health outreach, an extended strike threatens vital frontline services.