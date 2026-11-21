TUMAKURU: The Lokayukta police conducted simultaneous raids at five locations linked to B.T. Rangaswamy, Commissioner of the Sira Urban Development Authority, following allegations that he had accumulated assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The searches reportedly revealed properties and valuables worth more than Rs. 2.2 crore.

The raids were conducted at his residence in the Geddalahalli locality of Tumakuru city, his houses in Madavara and Anchepalya in Bengaluru, a property in Jadegunte village of Challakere taluk, and the office of the Sira Urban Development Authority.

A team of Lokayukta police officials carried out the searches at all five locations as part of an investigation into allegations of disproportionate assets. Officials examined documents, financial records and other materials suspected to be connected with the accumulation of wealth.

During the searches, the Lokayukta team reportedly found 240 grams of gold jewellery and 1.629 kilograms of silver ornaments. In addition, three cars and a two-wheeler were identified during the operation.

According to an official statement issued by the Lokayukta police, preliminary findings indicate that Rangaswamy allegedly possesses assets valued at more than Rs. 2.2 crore, which are suspected to be disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The searches covered residential properties in different locations as well as his government office in Sira. The operation was aimed at collecting evidence and verifying the extent of the assets allegedly accumulated by the official.

The Lokayukta police are examining the seized materials and relevant documents to establish the sources of income and ownership of the identified properties and valuables.

The investigation will determine whether the assets were acquired through legitimate sources or represent wealth beyond the officer’s known income. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.