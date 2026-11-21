MYSURU: In a significant step towards decongesting city roads and improving urban cleanliness, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has launched a special drive to remove abandoned, unauthorised and unused vehicles parked for prolonged periods on public roads, footpaths and in residential neighbourhoods.

The initiative has received an encouraging response from residents, with several vehicle owners voluntarily removing their vehicles following notices issued by the civic body.

A jeep being cleared from a city road during the drive

In the first phase, MCC officials identified abandoned and unused vehicles and pasted warning stickers on them, urging owners to remove them voluntarily. The campaign yielded positive results in Wards 48, 56, 60, 64 and 65 under MCC Zone-2, where owners themselves cleared the vehicles without the civic body having to resort to towing or forcible removal.

Over 10 vehicles cleared in second phase

Encouraged by the response, the MCC intensified the operation on Saturday morning across Zones 1, 2 and 7. More than 10 abandoned and unauthorised vehicles parked for extended periods were removed from public roads in areas surrounding St. Philomena’s Church, J.P. Nagar, Vivekananda Circle and Jayanagar, among other localities.

The operation was carried out jointly by the MCC’s Executive Engineer (Environment), development officers of the respective zones, health department personnel, vehicle section staff, engineering teams and traffic police.

Explaining the need for the initiative, the civic body said abandoned vehicles not only obstruct the free movement of traffic and pedestrians but also hamper road cleaning and garbage collection. Such vehicles can also become potential breeding grounds for mosquitoes, creating unhygienic conditions in residential areas.

MCC Commissioner M.K. Savitha appreciated the cooperation of vehicle owners who voluntarily removed their vehicles following the civic body’s appeal. She urged citizens not to use public roads and footpaths as parking spaces for unauthorised or unused vehicles.

Citywide drive to continue

The corporation will extend the identification and removal drive to all zones and wards in the coming days. Vehicle owners will initially be given an opportunity to voluntarily remove their vehicles after receiving notices. If they fail to comply, the civic body will initiate appropriate action in accordance with the rules, in coordination with the concerned departments.

The initiative aims to reclaim public spaces, improve road safety, ensure better sanitation and facilitate smoother traffic movement through public participation and interdepartmental coordination.

The MCC has appealed to residents to report abandoned or long-unused vehicles on public roads and urged owners to remove such vehicles voluntarily.