MYSURU: Emerging athlete Niha R. has brought laurels to Mysuru by winning a silver medal in the long jump and a bronze medal in the 4x400-metre relay at the 5th Karnataka Mini Olympics held recently at the Sri Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Mysore Athletics Club Secretary M. Yogendra congratulated Niha on her achievement and appreciated her dedication and performance.

Niha received training under G.R. Prabhakar, National Institute of Sports (NIS) certified athletics coach of Mysore Athletics Club.

Yogendra expressed confidence that she would achieve greater success in athletics in the coming years.