MYSURU: Discipline and efficiency are the greatest strengths of the Karnataka Police and it is their duty to honour police personnel who sacrifice their moments of joy and personal happiness to ensure the safety of the public, said international Kho-Kho player B. Chaitra.

She was speaking after inaugurating the three-day annual sports meet organised by the Mysuru City Police Department at the CAR Police Parade Ground at the foothills of Chamundi Hill here on Saturday.

Winners on the podium with officers at the sports meet

Pointing out the important role played by the police in society, Chaitra said that while soldiers protect the country from external threats, the police safeguard ordinary citizens within the country.

She recalled the dedication displayed by police officers and personnel during difficult times such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite facing personal and family difficulties, they continued to serve society with commitment and a strong sense of duty. The State Government provides 3% reservation for sportspersons in police recruitment under the sports quota.

Highlighting the achievements of the police in Kho-Kho, she said the police team had earned a good reputation, with several players representing the country at national and international levels.

She encouraged police officers and personnel participating in the sports meet to pursue sports seriously and strive to become part of the police sports team.

March-past adds colour

The inaugural ceremony featured an impressive march-past by sportspersons, who presented a ceremonial salute to the chief guest and other dignitaries.

RPI Suresh led the march-past as the parade commander and administered the sports oath to the participants.

Personnel from the City Armed Reserve (CAR), Narasimharaja, Krishnaraja, Devaraja and Vijayanagar subdivisions, Traffic Division, Special Force and Women’s Force are participating in the three-day sports meet.

Deputy Commissioners of Police Harsha Priyamvada and K.S. Sundar Raj, CAR DCP Siddanagouda Patil and Mounted Commandant Maruthi were present.