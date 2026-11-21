MYSURU: Students must develop unique skills and build their personalities beyond academic degrees and technical certificates to stand out in today’s highly competitive job market, said Ravi Kompella, Principal Analytics Specialist at Amazon Web Services (AWS).

He was speaking after inaugurating Mysuru’s first-ever ‘AWS Student Community Day’, organised by the Department of Computer Science and Engineering of Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE) here on Saturday.

Emphasising the importance of humility and continuous learning, Kompella said students should honestly acknowledge what they do not know and develop an eagerness to learn new things. Students must remain active on LinkedIn, showcase their technical projects on GitHub and properly document their work to gain professional recognition. Adopting Amazon’s leadership principles of ‘Ownership’ and ‘Bias for Action’ would also help them succeed in their careers, he added.

Vijay Rajagopal, Country Leader and Business Head of Zomato’s Nugget AI division, said students should always remain curious. Instead of merely using Artificial Intelligence (AI), they should strive to become creators of new innovations.

Vivek Raja P.S., co-organiser of the AWS User Group in Madurai, said technology-related opportunities should not remain limited to metropolitan cities but should also reach smaller cities. Sharing his experience of building a technology community in Madurai, he encouraged students to share the knowledge gained at the event with their classmates and fellow students.

VVCE Principal Dr. Sadashiva Gowda said the event was a milestone for Mysuru’s technology sector as it provided a platform for knowledge exchange between students and industry experts.

He expressed happiness over the participation of more than 700 people from over 45 institutions across Karnataka.

The day-long event featured three parallel sessions on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, DevOps, and Cloud Security. Expert talks and hands-on learning sessions were also organised.

VVCE Vice-Principal Shobha Shankar, Head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering Pooja M.R., students from various colleges, developers and cloud technology experts participated in the programme.