MYSURU: Power supply will be disrupted in several parts of Mysuru from 10 am to 5.30 pm on November 24 due to the third quarterly maintenance work being undertaken by Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) at the 66/11 KV Jyothinagar, Devanur and Rajivnagar power distribution stations.

According to a press release issued by the Executive Engineer, N.R. Mohalla Division, the following areas will be affected:

Devanur Power Distribution Station: Aziz Sait Nagar, Kalyanagiri, Sathagalli, Nehru Nagar, DTS Rao Nagar, Cauvery Nagar, Sunpure Layout, Sathagalli Phase 2 (opposite VTU), Dr. Rajkumar Road and surrounding areas.

Rajivnagar Power Distribution Station: Rajivnagar Phases 1, 2 and 3, Udayagiri, areas surrounding Kooba Masjid, Christian Colony, Dollars Colony, S.A. Layout, Amruth Layout, Nagarajappa Enclave, areas surrounding Zakaria Masjid, Al-Badar, Nimra Masjid, Shantinagar, Sathagalli A-Zone, Bharath Nagar, Sathyanagar, Eidgah Maidan, Prajwal Hospital, N.H. Hospital and surrounding areas.

Residents in these localities have been advised to make necessary arrangements in view of the scheduled power interruption.