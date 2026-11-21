MYSURU: Senior Congress MLA Tanveer Sait appears far from satisfied with reports that he has been appointed Political Secretary to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, making it clear that the position does not match his political stature and seniority.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Saturday, Sait said he had received information about his appointment but had not received any official communication or telephone call from the Chief Minister’s Office. “The post of Political Secretary to the Chief Minister is not suitable for me. I had made it clear earlier that I was not interested in it. It is not a position that allows one to take appropriate political decisions,” he said.

Sait, who has consistently extended political support to Siddaramaiah, said he had expected a position commensurate with his seniority and experience. He added that he would take a final call only after speaking personally with the Chief Minister.

He also ruled out seeking a ministerial berth in the remaining three vacancies in the Cabinet, saying his community had no quota in the available slots and he would not stake a claim. “I have pursued politics according to my principles. I am satisfied with what I have received and what I have not received,” he remarked, in what appeared to be a restrained but unmistakable expression of disappointment.

Sait disclosed that he had not spoken to Siddaramaiah since the reconstitution of the Cabinet and had not held any one-to-one discussion with him. He would meet the Chief Minister if summoned and decide whether to accept the political secretary’s position only after that conversation.

Sait’s latest remarks come against the backdrop of growing undercurrents of resentment within the Mysuru Congress following the elevation of Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, as Urban Development Minister and Mysuru district in-charge.

The six-time MLA and former minister has repeatedly indicated that his seniority and political contributions have not received due recognition. His public expressions of displeasure have included several episodes:

Open criticism (February 2026)

Sait indirectly but strongly criticised Yathindra over alleged interference in government and administrative affairs. He supported then Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s stand on the issue and expressed concern that officials were treating Yathindra’s word as final, allegedly sidelining elected representatives.

Dasara breakfast walkout (Sept. 28)

In a public show of displeasure, Sait walked out of a breakfast programme organised for Dasara mahouts and kavadis at Mysore Palace. Yathindra, who was scheduled to attend at 9 am, arrived around 10 am. Sait reportedly questioned the Deputy Commissioner over the lack of punctuality, remarking that “there is a limit for everything”. Yathindra later explained that arrangements at his newly occupied residence had delayed his departure and said he had personally spoken to Sait.

Disagreement over Palace protocol

During the controversy over Yathindra’s reported remarks concerning the Mysore Palace and the Golden Howdah, Sait publicly cautioned against describing them as government property in a manner that could hurt historical and cultural sentiments. He emphasised that Dasara was part of Mysuru’s history and heritage.

Denial of ministerial berth

Sait has also publicly spoken about his 18 years of political sacrifices, questioning how newcomers who joined Congress from other parties received ministerial opportunities while his seniority was overlooked.

The latest appointment as Political Secretary, therefore, could become another flashpoint in the simmering discontent. For Sait, the issue appears to be less about holding an official designation and more about political recognition, seniority and his place in the Mysuru Congress power structure.