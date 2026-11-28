YALBURGA: Town Panchayat Chief Officer Nagesh has instructed residents and organisations to strictly follow government guidelines while installing statues or naming and renaming roads, circles, crossroads and localities within the town.

In an official statement, Nagesh clarified that government rules restrict the installation of statues in public places and on government-owned land. Organisations and associations wishing to install statues must use their own private property and take full responsibility for their safety, security and maintenance.

He also explained the procedure for naming or renaming roads, circles and other public places. A resolution must first be passed at a Town Panchayat Council meeting before the proposal can be considered.

The proposed names must be announced to the public through local newspapers and notice boards at government offices. Residents must be given 30 days to submit their suggestions and objections regarding the proposed changes.

After the submission period, the Town Panchayat will examine the suggestions and objections received before proceeding further. Nagesh also clarified that prior approval from the government is mandatory for changing existing names or introducing new ones.

He urged the public, organisations and other concerned groups to follow the prescribed procedures and cooperate with the Town Panchayat while submitting proposals for installing statues or naming public places.

He stressed that following government guidelines would help ensure transparency and prevent disputes over such decisions.