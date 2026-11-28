LAKSHMESHWAR: Farmers in the rural areas of Lakshmeshwar taluk are living in fear as groups of suspected poachers are allegedly hunting deer in agricultural fields during late-night hours. The illegal activity, reportedly continuing for the past month, has raised concerns among villagers and farmers.

The incidents have been reported in agricultural fields around Ramgeri, Basapura and Dharmapura villages. According to residents, groups of around 15 to 20 people arrive on motorcycles after midnight and hunt deer using weapons and powerful torches.

Bloodstains in the fields

Farmers visiting their fields in the morning have reportedly found bloodstains and remains of hunted animals. The incidents have also created fear among those who stay overnight to protect their crops.

Somanna Betageri, a farmer from Ramgeri, said the sound of several motorcycles could be heard in the fields at night. He said farmers were afraid to confront the suspected hunters as they carried weapons. He added that the groups used bright lights to prevent farmers from identifying or approaching them before leaving the area.

Suspected organised network behind hunting

Villagers suspect that an organised network may be involved, as several people reportedly arrive together on motorcycles. They fear that the hunted animals are being killed for their meat and skin, allegedly to meet illegal market demand. However, these suspicions are yet to be established through an investigation.

Farmers have urged the Forest Department and police to increase night patrols and take action against those involved. They have also demanded protection for both wildlife and farmers working in isolated agricultural fields.

Responding to the allegations, Range Forest Officer (RFO) Renukamma A. said the department had not received information about deer hunting in these villages. She assured that officials would inspect the areas and take legal action if illegal hunting was confirmed.

Under Section 9 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, hunting protected wild animals is prohibited, subject to specified legal exceptions.

Farmers Somanna Betageri, Sahadevappa Hunasimarada and Buddesaba Thegginamani have demanded immediate intervention to stop the alleged hunting activities and ensure safety in the villages.