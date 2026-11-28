CHANNARAYAPATNA: Excise Minister and Hassan District In-charge Minister K.M. Shivalinge Gowda inaugurated the taluk-level ‘Praja Seva Andolana’ (Public Service Campaign) at the Mini Vidhana Soudha premises in Channarayapatna on Saturday.

MLA C.N. Balakrishna, Deputy Commissioner Lata Kumari, Superintendent of Police Shubhanvitha and other officials attended the programme. The minister listened to public grievances and interacted with concerned officials to ensure that issues were addressed.

Speaking to the media, Shivalinge Gowda expressed dissatisfaction over the Centre’s response to Karnataka’s demand for drought relief. He said Karnataka contributes approximately Rs. 4.75 lakh crore in taxes to the Centre and questioned why the state was not receiving adequate assistance during difficult times.

He said the Centre should provide immediate financial support to drought-hit farmers instead of merely sending assessment teams. Recalling the previous drought, he said Karnataka had to approach the Supreme Court before receiving Rs. 3,500 crore in assistance.

The minister said the state government was providing Rs. 5,000 in assistance to farmers and urged the Centre to release additional funds. He also called upon political leaders to rise above party differences and fight collectively for the state’s interests.

Meeting on human-elephant conflict on November 30

Addressing the growing human-elephant conflict, Shivalinge Gowda announced that a meeting of public representatives would be held on November 30 under the leadership of Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy to find a permanent solution.

He said the issue would be discussed in detail and that he would present suggestions at the meeting. Responding to objections raised by local representatives over the relocation of elephants, he said their concerns reflected the sentiments of residents.

He also pointed out that a wildlife sanctuary was available in the region and stressed the need to find a solution that addressed both public safety and wildlife protection.

Admitting that he lacked direct experience in elephant management, he said the government would study elephant management practices in sanctuaries in Kerala and other places before taking a decision.