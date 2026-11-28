Hubballi passengers are frustrated over Tatkal ticket shortages, alleging agents hoard most seats within minutes to resell at inflated prices.

HUBBALLI: Passengers in Hubballi have expressed frustration over difficulties in booking Tatkal railway tickets, alleging that agents are cornering most of the available tickets within minutes and later selling them at higher prices.

The Tatkal reservation facility was introduced to help passengers make last-minute travel arrangements, particularly during emergencies. Under the system, tickets can be booked one day before the scheduled journey at a specified time. However, many passengers say the facility has become increasingly difficult to access.

Regular travellers complain that the booking process is affected by slow servers, technical errors and payment failures. Despite logging in well before reservations open and making repeated attempts, passengers often fail to secure tickets.

Tickets gone in seconds

At the same time, allegations have emerged that certain agents manage to book large numbers of Tatkal tickets within seconds of the reservation window opening. These tickets are allegedly offered to passengers at additional charges, placing an extra financial burden on those who urgently need to travel.

Tatkal tickets are particularly important for people travelling at short notice for medical treatment, family functions, emergencies and work-related commitments. For such passengers, the inability to obtain tickets through the official booking system causes considerable inconvenience.

Many ordinary travellers feel that the facility, intended to provide relief during urgent situations, is not serving its purpose effectively. They have questioned how agents are able to secure tickets so quickly when individual passengers face repeated technical difficulties.

Call for a probe

Passengers have urged the railway authorities to investigate complaints of irregularities and ensure that the reservation process remains fair and transparent. They have also demanded stricter monitoring of authorised agents and action against those found violating booking rules.

They want the Railways to strengthen its online reservation system, address server and payment problems, and introduce measures to prevent bulk or unauthorized bookings.

Passengers say effective monitoring and equal opportunities are essential to ensure that Tatkal tickets reach genuine travellers rather than being diverted for commercial gain.