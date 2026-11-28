DHARWAD: Farmers in Dharwad district have urged the state government to extend the release of water into the Malaprabha Right Bank Canal for at least 15 days in December, saying the existing supply is insufficient to meet drinking water and agricultural needs.

Dharwad does not have a major river source of its own and depends on the Renuka reservoir in neighboring Belagavi district for drinking water. Due to poor rainfall during the monsoon, most lakes and tanks in the district have dried up, creating difficulties for residents, farmers and livestock.

Following appeals to the state government, permission was granted to release water into the Malaprabha Right Bank Canal from November 15 to 23. However, farmers said the nine-day supply of 500 cusecs was inadequate to fill the dry lakes and reach the tail-end areas.

According to farmers, although water was released from the Renuka reservoir, it failed to reach Ron taluk in Gadag district through Navalgund in Dharwad district. They said the canal had remained dry for a long time, causing much of the released water to be absorbed or lost before reaching distant areas.

Farmers are now demanding that the discharge be increased to 1,000 cusecs and continued for 15 days in December. They believe this would help recharge borewells, fill agricultural ponds and provide drinking water for cattle.

They said recharging borewells was particularly important as many farmers were struggling to obtain sufficient water for their fields. Filling village lakes and farm ponds would also help reduce drinking water shortages in the coming months.

Farmers pointed out that the Renuka reservoir currently holds around 16 TMC of water. After accounting for three TMC of dead storage, approximately 13 TMC is available for use. They said water could be released into the canal until June, if required.

With farmers facing increasing difficulties, pressure is mounting on the government to extend the supply. They are awaiting a decision from the Belagavi Regional Commissioner on their demand.