MANDYA: Residents of Wards 15 and 17 in Mandya city are facing increasing trouble due to monkeys entering houses and roaming across rooftops.

The monkeys damage water tanks, pluck coconuts and destroy papaya plants. Women are reportedly facing sudden attacks when they visit terraces to dry clothes. Residents of houses with sheet roofs are also disturbed by monkeys running across rooftops at night.

People have expressed concern over the frequent movement and attacks by groups of monkeys, saying they no longer feel safe even inside their homes.

Complaints unanswered

Residents said they had submitted complaints to the City Municipal Council (CMC) and other concerned departments seeking action, but no steps had been taken so far.

Honnappa, Nagaraju, Chandrashekhar, Rajesh, Rajanna, Sunitha, Pushpa, Sahana and Channamma have appealed to the Deputy Commissioner to intervene immediately and take necessary measures to control the monkey menace.