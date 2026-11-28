MANDYA: Two people from Kerala were killed and another was critically injured after a Mahindra Thar rammed into the rear of a gravel-loaded tipper truck near Induvalu village on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway.

The deceased were identified as Lifail and a young woman. The injured person, identified as Basil, is undergoing treatment at Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) Hospital.

The three were travelling from Mysuru towards Bengaluru when their vehicle crashed into the tipper, which had reportedly stopped on the highway. Two occupants died on the spot.

Traffic held up

The accident occurred under the jurisdiction of Mandya Rural Police Station. Police inspected the scene and cleared the vehicles. The incident also caused traffic congestion for some time.

RTO role questioned

Questions have been raised over the alleged role of Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials in the accident. According to eyewitness accounts, officials were inspecting vehicles near Induvalu and reportedly chased an overloaded tipper that failed to stop. Allegations suggest that an RTO vehicle moved in front of the tipper, forcing its driver to brake suddenly. The Thar, approaching from behind, reportedly could not stop in time.

Case registered

However, these allegations have not been independently established. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the accident and establish responsibility.