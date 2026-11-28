TUMAKURU: Senior writer and thinker S. Nataraj Budal has stressed the need for a permanent art gallery in Tumakuru to provide local artists with a platform to exhibit their works and organise artistic activities.

He was speaking at the release of Kala Nakshatragalu (Art Stars), the first book in a series introducing visual artists. The programme was organised by Cultural Valley Trust (Regd.) and Valaji Prakashana on Friday at the Press Club in Banyan Tree Park, Government Junior College premises.

Nataraj Budal appreciated authors Kote Kumar and Sihijeevi Venkateshwara for documenting the lives and achievements of senior and contemporary artists. He observed that books on art theory were rare in Kannada but said this did not reflect a lack of artistic interest among Kannadigas. He added that defining art was difficult, which could explain the limited availability of such literature.

Presiding over the programme, artist and book editor Kote Kumar thanked the artists, writers and well-wishers who supported the publication. Sihijeevi Venkateshwara introduced the book.

Artists Ashok, K.N. Manu Chakravarthy, Narasimha Murthy, Prabhu Harasur, K.C.S. Prasanna, Renuka Kesaramadu and M.S. Shivarudrayya, featured in the book, attended the event.

Kyathsandra High School Headmistress N.L. Saraswathi, teachers and other guests were also present.

Members of Karnataka Vikasa Ranga presented a musical programme. Artist Narasimha Murthy welcomed the gathering, while Prabhu Harasur proposed the vote of thanks.