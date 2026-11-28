KOPPAL: Koppal District Women’s Congress President Jyothi M. Gondabala has alleged that the BJP-led Central Government’s proposed delimitation exercise could affect the political interests of South Indian states.

In a press statement, she said the Women’s Reservation Act was passed in 2023, providing for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies. She alleged that the BJP was using women’s reservation as a reason to push forward changes in constituency boundaries that could benefit the party politically.

Jyothi expressed concern over the possible impact of delimitation on the political representation of southern states. She claimed that changes in the number and distribution of constituencies could affect the relative political strength of South India in Parliament.

She also raised concerns over the distribution of financial resources, alleging that non-Hindi-speaking states could face injustice. She said the people of South India were aware of their rights and would not accept any move that affected their interests.

She further stated that regional and language-based political parties played an important role in representing the interests and concerns of people in southern states. She urged people to remain alert and raise their voices against any decision that could affect their state’s representation.