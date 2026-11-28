TUMAKURU: Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V. Somanna urged people, particularly the youth, to understand the importance of the Indian Constitution and work together to build a strong and developed nation.

He was speaking at a Constitution Day programme organised by the Tumakuru District BJP at the auditorium of Shridevi College in Tumakuru on Saturday. He highlighted the contribution of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in framing the Constitution and stressed the need to protect its values.

Somanna said India was home to hundreds of communities and several languages, with people facing different social and economic challenges. The Constitution provides a strong foundation for equality, justice and unity among citizens. He said every section of society, including the poor and underprivileged, must receive equal opportunities and respect.

He urged young people to understand their constitutional rights and responsibilities and contribute to the country’s development. He also called for collective efforts to achieve the vision of a developed India by 2047.

BJP Karnataka State Secretary Ambika Hulinaykar said November 26 was an important day in India’s history. She noted that the Government of India officially began observing Constitution Day in 2015 to promote awareness of constitutional values.

She also criticised the Congress for accusing the BJP of attempting to change the Constitution. She said the BJP respected the Constitution and rejected the allegations. Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, she said his conduct during a previous discussion had drawn attention.

Senior advocate and BJP legal leader D.C. Himanand urged citizens to read the Constitution, understand its importance and follow its principles. He said constitutional awareness would strengthen patriotism and help people feel secure.

MLA G.B. Jyotiganesh, MLA B. Suresh Gowda and District BJP President H.S. Ravi Shankar Hebbaka attended the programme.

Students spoke about the importance and values of the Constitution. Somanna also honoured students who had excelled in academics and sports.