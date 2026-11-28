KALABURAGI: A sit-in protest organised by the Adarsha Grama Samiti in front of the Yalawar Gram Panchayat office in Jewargi taluk continued for the third consecutive day, demanding basic amenities, employment opportunities and the fulfilment of pending development works.

The protesters demanded the immediate commencement of work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to provide employment to daily-wage labourers in the village.

They pointed out that drought conditions and a shortage of local employment opportunities had forced several labourers to migrate to other places in search of work. They urged the authorities to take immediate steps to provide jobs within the village and prevent distress migration.

The protesters also demanded the release of pending financial assistance to beneficiaries whose houses had been sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). They further called for the provision of essential infrastructure and basic amenities to improve living conditions in the village.

Addressing the protesters, Adarsha Grama Samiti president Ibrahim Patel Yalawar said the agitation was being organised to secure the legitimate rights of villagers.

The protesters urged the Gram Panchayat and concerned government departments to respond to their demands and initiate immediate action to resolve the issues.

Saddam Patel, Shanthayya Guttadar, Devu Dori, Ningappa Pujari, Nagu Guttedar, Basappa Kumbara and Devindrappa Annur were among those participating in the protest.