HUNSUR: Dairy farming has become an important source of income for thousands of rural families in Hunsur. MLA Harish Gowda said Bulk Milk Cooler (BMC) centres would help improve milk quality and strengthen the economic condition of dairy farmers.

He was speaking after inaugurating a newly constructed BMC centre at Vaddambalu village. He said proper infrastructure was essential to encourage dairy farming and improve milk collection facilities in rural areas.

He explained that the new centre would allow farmers to collect and cool milk locally, helping preserve its quality and ensuring better services for milk producers.

Harish Gowda advised farmers to take up dairy farming alongside agriculture to improve their family income. He also urged milk producers’ cooperative societies to function transparently and protect farmers’ interests.

He stressed that cooperation between milk producers and the managing committees was essential for the growth of dairy cooperatives. Improved facilities in villages would also encourage youngsters to take up dairy farming as an additional source of income.

The MLA said addressing farmers’ concerns and providing basic facilities for rural development remained important priorities. On the occasion, he announced a grant of more than ₹8 lakh for the Milk Producers’ Cooperative Society.

KMF Director Kumar Shivagami and other dignitaries were present at the programme.