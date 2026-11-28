HANGAL: Residents of Hangal taluk in Haveri district have raised concerns over the possibility of water from the Yamagolli (Malagi) Dam being diverted to another taluk or district. Opposing the ongoing pipeline work, locals temporarily stopped construction on the main road in Hangal town.

The pipeline work is being carried out under the AMRUT 2.0 project along State Highway 1 (Shivamogga–Hubballi road). According to information provided by the contractors, two major pipelines are being installed. One is intended to supply drinking water to Hangal, while the other is reportedly connected to the Singatalur project in Gadag district.

The proposed pipeline work has raised concerns among residents, who consider Malagi Dam an important source of drinking water for Hangal taluk.

Prakash Sindhur, a member of the Sindhur family, recalled the contribution of former MLA Sindhoor Siddappa, who played an important role in the construction of Malagi Dam in 1952. Former MLAs C.M. Udasi and Manohar Tahsildar also contributed to the development of drinking water facilities in the region.

JDS Taluk President Ramanagouda Patil and other residents demanded that the district administration and Irrigation Department clarify the purpose of the pipeline project.

They sought answers on where the pipelines would connect, whether water would be supplied to the Singatalur project, which departments had granted permission and how much water would remain available for Hangal.

Residents urged the Deputy Commissioner, Tahsildar and Irrigation Department officials to visit the site and address their concerns before the work proceeds.