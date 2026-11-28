CHIKKABALLAPURA: A Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) has been suspended following allegations of creating private sites on land reserved for a park and civic amenities and issuing property registration documents to private individuals.

The suspended officer, A. Bhagyalakshmi, was serving at Ghantamvaripalli Gram Panchayat. The action followed an investigation by the Zilla Panchayat based on a complaint filed by Bagepalli advocate N. Nagabhushan.

Six extra sites on park land

According to the investigation, the approved layout plan permitted 17 sites. However, six additional sites were allegedly created on land reserved for a park, and e-Swathu documents were issued for them.

The inquiry also found irregularities in the mutation of around 14 properties without proper verification of documents. Further, e-Swathu documents were allegedly issued without the required land conversion order or approved layout plan.

The authorities had issued a notice seeking an explanation from Bhagyalakshmi. However, her reply was reportedly found unsatisfactory.

Following the findings, Chikkaballapura Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr. Y. Naveen Bhat ordered her suspension pending a departmental inquiry.

During the suspension period, her lien has been transferred to Billuru Gram Panchayat in Bagepalli taluk.