Kolar MLA Kothur Manjunath questioned CMC officials before the Municipal Administration Minister, slamming investigative delays and ongoing irregularities despite earlier warnings.

KOLAR: Serious allegations of irregularities in the issuance of birth and death certificates have surfaced at the Kolar City Municipal Council (CMC), with claims that death certificates were issued to people who are still alive.

According to complaints, officials in the CMC’s Birth and Death Registration Section allegedly issued certificates between 2004 and 2026 without proper documents or mandatory verification. It is also alleged that records were manipulated and official documentation was not properly maintained.

Kolar MLA Kothur Manjunath reportedly questioned CMC officials in the presence of the Municipal Administration Minister, expressing displeasure over the delay in investigating the complaints. He said that despite earlier instructions, the alleged irregularities continued.

Health Inspector Mohammed Nawaz, who handles the Birth and Death Certificate Section, has been named in the allegations. Social activist Suresh has reportedly submitted several complaints seeking action against those responsible.

One alleged case involves two individuals named Narayanaswamy. When M. Narayanaswamy of Srinivaspura taluk died, his records were allegedly used to issue a death certificate for another Narayanaswamy from Bhatrahalli village in Kolar taluk.

As a result of such alleged errors, affected individuals reportedly lost access to pension benefits and ration supplies. Complaints supported by documents have been submitted, but social activists claim that no effective action has followed.

Social activists have demanded a comprehensive investigation into the alleged misuse of official records, identification of everyone involved and strict action against those found responsible.