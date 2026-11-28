SIRUGUPPA: Ballari Sub-Divisional Officer H.D. Rajesh urged people to give up caste-based hatred and maintain peace, unity and harmony in society.

He was speaking at a peace meeting organised at the Siruguppa Police Station on Friday following a recent murder in Tekkalakote town of the taluk.

“There is no place for caste-based discrimination in society. When the blood donated by people has no caste, there should be no hatred among communities,” Rajesh said, appealing to residents to live together like brothers.

He warned that nobody was above the law and said strict action would be taken against those involved in the murder, irrespective of their influence. He added that legal proceedings had already begun and cautioned people against taking the law into their own hands.

Community leader Yajamana Mareppa described the incident as unfortunate and demanded punishment for those responsible. He also urged the administration to help innocent families who had left the village out of fear return safely and resume their normal lives.

Chidanandappa, Deputy Director of the Social Welfare Department, assured that necessary steps would be taken to provide quality education to children from the affected families.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director of the Scheduled Tribes Welfare Department Shashu, Tahsildar Gausia Begum, CPI Chandan Gopal, Taluk Social Welfare Officer Madderu Siddaiah, Scheduled Tribes Welfare Officer Raghavendra, PSI Revanasiddappa and Revenue Inspector Ganesha.

Community leaders B.M. Satish, M.S. Siddaiah, Narendra Simha, H.K. Thimmappa and Kodle Mallikarjuna, along with representatives of both communities, participated in the meeting.