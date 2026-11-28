KALABURAGI: Raichur Rural MLA Basanagouda Daddal on Saturday assumed charge as the seventh Chairman of the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) at its headquarters in the Aiwan-e-Shahi area of Kalaburagi.

After taking charge, Daddal thanked former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, state ministers, MLAs and local representatives for giving him the responsibility.

Stating that he had served as an MLA twice and held various responsibilities, Daddal said he would work towards achieving the board’s objectives by taking guidance from senior legislators and ministers.

Emphasising the importance of strengthening the rural economy, Daddal said special attention would be given to dairy farming to improve farmers’ livelihoods and create better economic opportunities in rural areas.

He also assured that initiatives would be taken to improve education, employment opportunities and regional development in accordance with the objectives of Article 371(J) of the Constitution, which provides special provisions for the Kalyana Karnataka region.

Daddal further revealed that a request had been submitted to the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister seeking a separate allocation of funds from the Union government for the board. Such financial support, he said, would help speed up development activities in the region.

Daddal said previous chairpersons had given considerable importance to the health and education sectors and had implemented several development programmes. He said he would consult senior officials and identify priority areas to accelerate development across the Kalyana Karnataka region.

Home Minister and Kalaburagi District In-charge Minister Priyank Kharge, Ministers Sharan Prakash Patil and Eshwar Khandre, MLAs Allamprabhu Patil and Kaneez Fatima, legislators from Yadgir district, public representatives, political leaders and senior officials attended the charge-taking ceremony.