NEW DELHI: India is witnessing a major transformation in healthcare, driven by indigenous research, medical innovation and the development of affordable advanced treatments, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dr Jitendra Singh said on Saturday.

Addressing the Global Healthcare Conclave 2026, organised by the Global Association of Indian Medical Students (GAIMS), Singh highlighted India’s growing capabilities in medical science and its potential to emerge as a global healthcare powerhouse.

He said India, which earlier depended considerably on foreign medical technologies and advanced treatment facilities, was increasingly developing indigenous solutions in vaccines, antibiotics, gene therapy and cancer treatment.

Discussing the role of technology in modern medicine, Singh said artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and advanced diagnostic tools were transforming healthcare delivery. However, he cautioned that technological advancements could not replace the fundamental clinical understanding required of medical professionals.

He stressed that medical education must continue to prioritise bedside learning, direct patient interaction, clinical examination and practical experience.

Singh said India’s unique genomic diversity and progress in precision medicine offered significant opportunities to contribute to global healthcare. He added that future doctors must develop a combination of technological knowledge and strong clinical skills to address emerging medical challenges.

He also highlighted significant progress in therapeutics and disease management, reflecting the changing landscape of modern medicine.