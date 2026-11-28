NEW DELHI: Continued conflict in the Middle East and potential risks to the Strait of Hormuz could keep India’s oil import bills and maritime freight rates volatile, the Finance Ministry said on Saturday, warning that supply-side disruptions may increase inflationary pressures in the coming months.

According to the Ministry’s Monthly Economic Review for November, geopolitical uncertainties pose risks to global energy supplies and shipping costs, potentially affecting India’s wholesale and retail price indices.

However, the ministry noted that recent moderation in international crude oil prices and the strengthening of the rupee could offer some relief. Global crude benchmarks fell below $100 per barrel in early November, while robust capital inflows supported the domestic currency.

Despite external uncertainties, India’s domestic economic activity is expected to maintain momentum during the third quarter of FY27. High-frequency indicators point to continued expansion in goods movement, tax collections, energy consumption and freight activity.

Business activity is also expected to remain firm, supported by improving new orders and easing input cost pressures.

The ministry said comfortable fertiliser availability was favourable for the ongoing rabi season, although sowing remained at an early stage and reservoir storage was below the level recorded last year.

Industrial activity continued to expand, despite moderation in industrial production growth in September and a slowdown in manufacturing PMI during October. The purchasing managers’ index, however, remained in expansionary territory.