NEW DELHI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to maintain relatively tight liquidity conditions in the banking system through the remainder of the year, with foreign exchange swaps emerging as a more probable instrument for liquidity management than open market bond purchases, according to a report released by Axis Bank Economic Research on Saturday.

The report said durable liquidity in the banking system, including government balances, had declined sharply from a peak of 5 per cent of net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) to 2.2 per cent.

The decline was attributed to unusually high government balances maintained with the RBI, continued foreign exchange market intervention and festival-related currency leakages.

Although Variable Rate Repo (VRR) operations have helped prevent sharp overnight interest rate increases, banking system liquidity is expected to remain slightly below neutral levels through the rest of the year.

The report also highlighted a widening gap between bank credit and deposit growth. While non-food credit expansion remains strong, deposit mobilisation has slowed after previously receiving support from Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) inflows.

As a result, banks have increased their reliance on Certificate of Deposit (CD) issuances to meet funding requirements. This has also contributed to widening spreads between CD rates and Overnight Index Swap rates.

Meanwhile, strong foreign portfolio investor inflows into India have created comfortable dollar liquidity alongside tighter rupee liquidity. This imbalance has pushed forward premiums and domestic interest rates higher.

In a separate assessment earlier this week, Axis Bank Economic Research said India needed to rebuild its foreign exchange reserves to ease elevated rupee forward premiums and strengthen external sector resilience.