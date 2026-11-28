NEW DELHI: India has emerged as the third-largest foreign user jurisdiction of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) with 178 Indian parties participating in arbitrations during the last year, Singapore’s Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong said, according to an announcement on Saturday.

He noted that India has consistently remained one of SIAC’s most important foreign user jurisdictions, with Indian lawyers and arbitrators also playing a prominent role in proceedings that do not involve Indian parties.

Tong said the rapid expansion of international trade and investment has increased the importance of efficient and predictable dispute-resolution mechanisms.

“Investors need confidence that disputes arising from their investments will be resolved fairly, transparently and predictably,” he said.

Highlighting challenges posed by increasingly complex cross-border transactions, Tong said arbitration institutions and legal professionals must innovate to deal with disputes involving multiple contracts and interconnected parties while preserving the core principle of party consent.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant called for deeper collaboration between the two countries in areas such as institutional design, professional standards, legal training, mediation and technology.

He said predictability in dispute resolution is essential for economic growth and investor confidence.

The Chief Justice also highlighted the growing economic relationship between the two countries and noted that bilateral trade rose from about $6.7 billion in 2004‑05 to $34.3 billion in 2024‑25.