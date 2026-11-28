HUNSUR: Taluk Kuruba Development Committee President D.K. Kunnegowda called upon people to build a better society by eliminating hatred, jealousy and feelings of superiority and inferiority. He urged everyone to follow the ideals of Kanakadasa and promote equality, unity and social harmony.

He was speaking while presiding over the 539th Kanaka Jayanti celebrations organised by the Hunsur Taluk Kuruba Development Committee.

Kunnegowda said Kanakadasa used his devotional songs and literary works to oppose caste discrimination, social inequality and superstitions. His message of equality and unity continues to guide society. He stressed that people must rise above caste, religion and class differences and practise Kanakadasa’s teachings in their daily lives.

He also urged Kuruba community youth to focus on education, unity and social development.

Triveni, president of the Madilu service organisation, highlighted the contributions of Ahilyabai Holkar towards women’s empowerment and social welfare. She encouraged women to pursue education and actively participate in social and organisational activities.

Dr. Lohith, Director of Kaveri Hospital, said education and healthcare were essential for social progress. He advised youngsters to give importance to education and health.

A.P. Swami, former Director of the Sheep and Wool Corporation, also spoke.

During the programme, District Rajyotsava Award recipient Mallinathapura Swami Gowda was felicitated.

Basavarajegowda, Kuppuswamy, Narasimha, Ganeshakumaraswamy, Kenchegowda, Ramegowda, Vasegowda, Jayaram, Chandregowda, Prabhakar Hegde, Jattigowda, Ashok Rajalingaiah, Neralakuppe Mahadev and several community leaders attended the celebrations.